WWE's 'Friday Night SmackDown' to Debut on SyFy

Think of it as an example of "almost-a-sport" siphoning.

On Oct. 1, WWE's Friday Night SmackDown will debut on NBCU's Syfy with a live two-hour event from the Ford Center in Oklahoma city. The show is usually taped.

Friday Night SmackDown had been on MyNetwork TV, and UPN before that.

Wrestling

used to be a staple on local broadcast TV, including for WWE--formerly

WWWF and WWF--which syndicated matches featuring iconic figures

including Chief Jay Strongbow, Ivan Putski, the Baron,

and Gorilla Monsoon to local stations across the country. This marks

the move of all of WWE's programming to cable.

WWE is

cross-promoting the switch with an appearance by "Superstar" wrestler

Cody Rhodes on Syfy's Warehouse 13 detective drama, a series of videos

on select Virgin Airline flights airing in December during busy flight time

and a flight of commercials across NBCU cable platforms including

Bravo, MSNBC, USA, Syfy and others.