WWE To Shop 'Raw,' 'SmackDown'

The WWE will look to shop its popular Monday Night Raw and Smackdown franchises to other distributors as its exclusive negotiating window with NBCUniversal has closed without a renewal.

The WWE's deal with USA Network to distribute the Monday Night Raw and Syfy for SmackDown series expires in September, according to WWE officials.

The WWE has been negotiating exclusively with the NBCUniversal-owned series since January, but the window expired on Feb. 15.

WWE released the following statement on Tuesday: "WWE's exclusive negotiating period with NBCU for our flagship television programs, Raw and SmackDown, has now expired. While we were unable to reach an agreement with NBCU during this period, we have certainly appreciated our long and productive partnership."

