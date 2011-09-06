WWE Rolls out Ads for New Network

Vince McMahon's long-awaited dream of his own network finally may be coming to fruition, as World Wrestling Entertainment began running TV spots for its potential new network on Monday.

The company ran ads for a WWE Network during its Monday Night Raw programming on USA Network.

No launch date was given in the promos, rather it just said the network would be coming in 2012. The ads included a mix of classic (think Andre The Giant) and current wrestling clips.