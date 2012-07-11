WWE Partners With Tout

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has partnered with Tout Industries, the companies announced Wednesday.

Tout is a social media platform that allows users to easily shoot 15-second video status updates via smartphones and webcams.

Beginning July 23 during the 1,000th episode of Monday Night Raw, viewers will have the chance to be seen and heard via Tout, as real-time video updates will be featured during WWE programming, on WWE.com, throughout WWE's social media presence and on in-arena video display.

Also, WWE will have "Tout Tuesdays," where fans will be able to discuss what happened the previous night on Monday Night Raw.

"WWE is in a class by itself as a media giant who has innovatively grown their business through social media," said Michael Downing, CEO of Tout. "We could not envision a better partner to show how the Tout platform powers high-impact, real-time engagement across broadcast TV, digital and live events."

"WWE looks forward to partnering with Tout to grow this innovative social media platform," added Vince McMahon, WWE chairman and CEO. "Tout's real-time video technology will become a critical component of fan interactivity in our weekly television programming and will be utilized to connect WWE directly with our fans in new ways."

As one of the most active brands in the space, WWE boasts more than 100 million social media followers, one billion video views on YouTube and an average of 50 trending topics every week on Twitter.