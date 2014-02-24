WWE Network Wriggles Out Of Streaming Hold

Pro wrestling fans hoping to sign up for the new WWE Network over-the-top subscription service this morning found themselves grappling with a system that buckled under the stress caused by an initial surge of demand.

“Major League Baseball Advanced Media (MLBAM), WWE’s technology partner, was overwhelmed and their systems have been unable to process most orders since 9 am due to demand for WWE Network. MLBAM has been working aggressively to resolve this issue,” the WWE said in a statement issued Monday morning.

The problem apparently was temporary, as Deadline.com reported about 1 p.m. ET that the order processing system was up and running again, with MLBAM telling the pub that the initial demand for subscriptions “exceeded anything we have seen in 14 years of doing e-commerce.”

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.