WUSA, 'Washington Post' Partner on Editorial and Video

Gannett's WUSA Washington and Graham Holdings Company's Washington Post have formed an editorial partnership and video sharing agreement. The pact calls for WUSA video, including some live streaming, to appear on The Post's website. Links to WUSA content will also be available on The Post's regional homepage. The partnership also allows for Washington Post video and photography to appear in WUSA's news and its website.

"We are extremely proud to partner with The Washington Post," said Bill Lord, station manager and news director of WUSA. "We believe this will extend our brand and improve the overall quality of our products on television and online."

The paper was acquired by Jeff Bezos in 2013.

"This partnership with WUSA9 gives us the opportunity to reinforce our outstanding regional coverage and make even more local video content available to our users," said Emilio Garcia-Ruiz, managing editor at The Washington Post.