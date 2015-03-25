Wurl's Streaming Platform Powers WOW's Integrated OTT

Wurl, a provider of streaming-video programming to pay TV operators, confirmed Wednesday that its 1Guide streaming platform has rolled out to WideOpenWest subscribers via the cable system's "Streamland" service in Indiana, Ohio, Florida, Illinois and Michigan.

Streamland is WOW's branded over-the-top streaming service available on its Ultra TV set-tops, which are manufactured by Arris. Arris and Wurl co-developed the underlying video-streaming platform (dubbed Arris Market and integrating Wurl's 1Guide) as a cable-tailored platform supporting live TV and OTT content that operators could brand and customize.

WOW's custom version of the ad-supported video service features access to OTT apps including Netflix and kidvid app Toon Goggles, as well as Wurl's large library of video programming. It provides Ultra TV subscribers the convenience of switching to OTT content without switching devices, the companies said.

