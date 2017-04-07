Wurl TV Brings OTT Channels to Espial’s ‘Elevate’ Platform

Wurl TV, a provider of OTT “channels” that can be integrated into a MVPD’s set-top guide interface, said it has wrapped its integration with “Elevate,” a platform from Espial that was derived from Espial’s acquisition last year of Arris’ Whole Home Solutions business.

With the integration complete, MVPDs that use Elevate can weave in Wurl TV’s array of OTT-delivered channels in Espial-powered set-tops, smartphones and tablets.

Shaw Communications, WideOpenWest, Buckeye CableSystem, EastLink, Comporium, Consolidated Communications and Service Electric Cable TV are among MSOs that were using Arris’ Whole Home Solution, so would seemingly be in line to use the updated Elevate platform from Espial.

Wurl TV recently made its OTT channel lineup available on broadband-connected TiVo devices.



For the full story go to Multichannel.com.