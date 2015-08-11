Wurl Seeks Streaming Ad-Vantage

Wurl, the maker of a streaming platform for pay TV operators, is keying on the advertising end of the ecosystem with the debut of “AdSpring.”

AdSpring, as the name implies, brings ad-supported streaming video that’s delivered inside the traditional pay TV programming guide. Wurl is introducing the system as pay TV operators continue to develop and roll out hybrid video platforms that support QAM- and IP delivery, and as they introduce and integrate OTT content. Wurl estimates that pay TV operators have deployed more than 150 million connected set-tops, citing specific examples as Cablevision Systems, Comcast, DirecTV, WideOpenWest, RCN and Suddenlink.

Wurl announced in March that WOW had rolled out its iGuide streaming platform to subs via the MSO’s “Streamland” service in Indiana, Ohio, Florida, Illinois and Michigan, which runs on Arris-made “Ultra TV” set-tops. Last year, Arris and Wurl announced a partnership centered on an “open” platform that enables MSOs to mix over-the-top content with traditional linear video services.

