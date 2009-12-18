WTVE Tests SFN For Mobile DTV

WTVE Reading (Pa.) and transmitter manufacturer Axcera

announced that they are testing the use of a single-frequency network (SFN),

which broadcasts the same signal from multiple transmitters to improve

reception, for mobile DTV using the new A/153 ATSC Mobile DTV standard. Axcera

said that the system, which began operating in August, was the first such

system to be deployed.

WTVE, a RNN affiliate which serves

Reading as well as Philadelphia,

Wilmington, Del.

and the Delaware River

Valley region, has

operated an SFN for its normal ATSC broadcasts since 2007. The system employs

eight synchronized transmitters to blanket the WTVE coverage area. To

demonstrate the effectiveness of multi-transmitter networks for Mobile DTV, the

station has worked with Axcera to convert the system to support the new ATSC

Mobile DTV standard, also referred to as ATSC M/H (Mobile/Handheld). Continued

testing of the system is planned into early 2010, after which the station will

share results with other broadcasters.

"Since handheld devices are

typically just a few feet off of the ground and can be moving at very high

speeds throughout the coverage area, Mobile DTV requires a much more dense

signal than broadcasting to home receivers," said WTVE GM Todd Stewart in a

statement. "ATSC M/H offers excellent performance in the mobile environment,

and combining this with DTS technology will allow us to ensure the best

coverage possible to our viewers."

The conversion to ATSC M/H and

testing was completed in cooperation with technology vendors Expway, Harmonic,

Kenwood and LG. The headend includes Harmonic's ProStream 4000 live

multi-screen transcoders and Expway's FastESG (electronic service guide)

system, feeding an Axcera ATSC M/H Preprocessor/MUX and DTxA2B distributed

transmission adapter. Each transmit site uses an Axcera "Axciter" intelligent

modulator with DTS slave and M/H post-processor functionality. Testing is being

done using professional and consumer receivers from Kenwood and LG.

The coverage analysis and DTS

system design was provided by the broadcast technology consulting firm Merrill

Weiss Group, LLC, which worked with WTVE back in 2007 to create its original

SFN. Transmission expert Weiss has consultedwith broadcasters in New York and elsewhere about using SFNs to improve

conventional DTV coverage .

"Since ubiquitous coverage is

critical for a successful mobile DTV service, we felt that we could leverage

our position as innovators of both ATSC M/H and DTS, along with the

capabilities of our valued partners, to promote the use of these ATSC-compliant

technologies and demonstrate the great opportunity they offer to broadcasters,"

said Axcera President David Neff in a statement.