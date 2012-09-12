WTG Partners With Olympusat Telecom

Olympusat Telecom has concluded a strategic partnership

agreement with WTG. The alliance will help Olympusat expand its revenue and

reach new customers by having WTG, which is what is known as a master agent in

the telecom industry, and its sales partners offer Olympusat's full set of

video solutions in the United States, Canada and Latin America.





"The Olympusat Telecom Offering is a great complement to our

global portfolio of services," said Vince Bradley, CEO of WTG, in a statement.

"Demand for high quality HD video services and CDN in general is growing

exponentially within our sales agent base and Olympusat Telecom offers us a

broadcast grade solution that our agents will benefit from significantly."





Olympusat Telecom is the recently launched subsidiary of

Olympusat Holdings, Inc., which owns and distributes Spanish-language,

pay-television networks and specialty, faith and family oriented networks in

the U.S.





The division's services include cloud-based video services,

content delivery networks (CDN), fiber connectivity and a variety of satellite,

post production and telecommunication services.





"We are very excited about our WTG partnership," added C.

Austin Powers, president, Olympusat Telecom in a statement. "Olympusat looks

forward to a very successful future, as we introduce our broadcast-grade video

quality products and services to WTG Agent Partners. WTG and its agents will

help us to provide accelerated growth and profitability for a broader range of

clients in multiple verticals by delivering our wide range of

communications-infrastructure solutions and versatile media offerings."