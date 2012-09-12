WTG Partners With Olympusat Telecom
Olympusat Telecom has concluded a strategic partnership
agreement with WTG. The alliance will help Olympusat expand its revenue and
reach new customers by having WTG, which is what is known as a master agent in
the telecom industry, and its sales partners offer Olympusat's full set of
video solutions in the United States, Canada and Latin America.
"The Olympusat Telecom Offering is a great complement to our
global portfolio of services," said Vince Bradley, CEO of WTG, in a statement.
"Demand for high quality HD video services and CDN in general is growing
exponentially within our sales agent base and Olympusat Telecom offers us a
broadcast grade solution that our agents will benefit from significantly."
Olympusat Telecom is the recently launched subsidiary of
Olympusat Holdings, Inc., which owns and distributes Spanish-language,
pay-television networks and specialty, faith and family oriented networks in
the U.S.
The division's services include cloud-based video services,
content delivery networks (CDN), fiber connectivity and a variety of satellite,
post production and telecommunication services.
"We are very excited about our WTG partnership," added C.
Austin Powers, president, Olympusat Telecom in a statement. "Olympusat looks
forward to a very successful future, as we introduce our broadcast-grade video
quality products and services to WTG Agent Partners. WTG and its agents will
help us to provide accelerated growth and profitability for a broader range of
clients in multiple verticals by delivering our wide range of
communications-infrastructure solutions and versatile media offerings."
