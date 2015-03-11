WSJ: PlayStation Vue Nears Commercial Debut

Following an invitation-only period that has involved thousands of consumers, Sony will launch its new virtual MVPD service, called PlayStation Vue, in New York, Chicago and Philadelphia within two weeks, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Those market deployments, which would meet Sony's announced plans to launch the service sometime in the first quarter of 2015, will come ahead of a planned nationwide rollout by the end of the year, the report added, citing Andrew House, president of Sony Computer Entertainment.

“PlayStation Vue has a great potential to help complete the redefinition of what the PlayStation platform is all about,” House told the WSJ.

