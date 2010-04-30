WSJ: Google to Work With Intel, Sony on TV Platform
By B&C Staff
Google will unveil next month details of its new
Android-based TV software, according a report
this morning in the Wall Street Journal.
Google is planning to discuss the technology at a
developers' event in San Francisco
on May 19 and 20, reported the Journal,
citing information from unnamed sources. According to the story, Google is
working with partners including Sony Electronics and chip-maker Intel to roll
out the software in consumer products.
Google's involvement could provide a boost to the burgeoning
market for "connected TVs" that have broadband connections and
integrated software for seamlessly bringing Internet content to the TV screen.
