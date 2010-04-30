WSJ: Google to Work With Intel, Sony on TV Platform

Google will unveil next month details of its new

Android-based TV software, according a report

this morning in the Wall Street Journal.

Google is planning to discuss the technology at a

developers' event in San Francisco

on May 19 and 20, reported the Journal,

citing information from unnamed sources. According to the story, Google is

working with partners including Sony Electronics and chip-maker Intel to roll

out the software in consumer products.

Google's involvement could provide a boost to the burgeoning

market for "connected TVs" that have broadband connections and

integrated software for seamlessly bringing Internet content to the TV screen.