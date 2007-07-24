WSI Buys Radar Vendor Enterprise Electronics

Weather graphics and data provider WSI Corporation has acquired Doppler radar manufacturer Enterprise Electronics Corporation, whose radar systems are used by some 85 stations across the U.S. Financial terms of the deal between the two private companies were not disclosed.

The acquisition of Enterprise gives Andover, Mass.-based WSI, which supplies weather graphics software to almost 400 stations, additional heft in the weather services market as it competes with vendors like Baron Services, which also supplies both graphics and radar systems.

WSI and Enterprise had already formed a partnership in January to jointly market their products. That arrangement proved so popular with customers that WSI, a subsidiary of Weather Channel parent Landmark Communications, decided to make the combination official, says WSI vice president of marketing Linda Maynard.

Enterprise was formed in 1971 and has been making Doppler radar systems since 1981. Overall, it has designed, manufactured and installed over 850 radar systems worldwide. It operates a 53,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Enterprise, Ala.