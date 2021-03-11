WSFL-TV, Miami, To Launch Newscasts Produced by WPLG-TV

E.W. Scripps has made a deal that will put newscasts produced by Berkshire Hathaway-owned WPLG-TV, in Miami, on WSFL-TV, which Scripps acquired in 2019.

WSFL, a CW affiliate, will air news from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. until 11 p.m. weekdays beginning in June. The newscasts are being specifically produced for WSFL, but will employ WPLG on-air talent.

The stations will also simulcast major storm and hurricane coverage from WPLG’s news staff.

“In every market where Scripps owns a TV station, we provide local news to serve that local community. When we purchased WSFL in late 2019, launching news on our station was our top priority,” said Brian Lawlor, Scripps’ president of Local Media. “Miami is an active and diverse market with plenty of opportunity to bring news and entertainment to local audiences. This new partnership gives South Floridians three more hours of the market’s most trusted news brand. We are thrilled to be their partner.”

Audiences will be able to access these additional newscasts on all WSFL platforms, including Roku, Amazon and Apple streaming apps.

“Partnering with the market-leading news team at WPLG will allow WSFL to provide important local news coverage, including coverage during the frequent severe weather that impacts South Florida,” said Bill Siegel, VP and general manager at WSFL. “We’re excited about furthering our commitment to our community through Local 10’s coverage of South Florida’s most important social, economic and community issues.”

WSFL is one of six TV stations Scripps operates in Florida.

WPLG has served the Miami-Fort Lauderdale market for 64 years. WPLG became part of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway in 2014.

“Scripps is a leading local broadcaster, and we are proud to partner with them to expand our news footprint in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale market,” said Bert Medina, president and CEO of WPLG Inc. “News viewers in our community will now have more choices for local news in time periods that are convenient to them. This furthers WPLG’s commitment to being the news leader in South Florida, producing more newscasts than any other station in our community, 73.5 hours of news and local programming.”