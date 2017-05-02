Writers Guild, Producers Reach Pact

The Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers worked late into the night Monday and early morning Tuesday, hammering out a tentative deal that will avoid a work stoppage.

According to reports, the WGA and AMPTP put the final touches on a pact at about 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. In a press release, the WGA said the new three-year deal will include a 15% increase in pay-TV residuals, job protection on parental leave, contribution increases to the union’s health plan and an increase in the definition of span—the length of time writers work on episodes to 2.4 weeks from 2. Now any work beyond that span will require additional payment to writers.

The deal, which still must be voted on by union members, appears to avoid what could have been a nasty strike. The writers overwhelmingly voted in favor of a work stoppage last week if a favorable deal couldn't be reached.



