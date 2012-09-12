WRAL-TV to Demo Mobile DTV Emergency Alerts

Capitol Broadcasting's CBS affiliate WRAL-TV

has announced that it will be demonstrating the proposed Mobile Emergency Alert

System (M-EAS) to emergency service managers and providers

on Sept. 13 at an event in Raleigh, N.C.

The

event will be streamed live from 6-7 p.m. ET at WRAL.com.

The

new emergency technology uses the mobile DTV broadcasts that many stations are

deploying, including WRAL, which began mobile broadcasts three years ago.

Using

M-EAS broadcasters will be able to transmit video,

audio, photos, maps, text, interactive on demand emergency information, live

news streams and other information to anyone who has a mobile DTV device.

Broadcasters

have been promoting the idea as an important complement to emergency alert

systems because it has a number of advantages over cellular systems, which have

frequently been overwhelmed by traffic during emergencies or have gone down due

to lack of power.

Some

public television stations have been testing M-EAS, which was

demonstrated at CES and NAB. The Advanced

Television Systems Committee is currently upgrading the ATSC Mobile Digital TV

Standard so that these emergency alerts and information can be more easily

delivered.