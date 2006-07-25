WPVI Goes HD

In a first for the Philadelphia market, ABC-owned powerhouse WPVI is now broadcasting its news in high definition.



The station made the transition July 23, converting its local news production to HD studio cameras and graphics. WPVI also has an HD-enabled helicopter, which it has been flying since February.



WPVI is one of only about a dozen stations nationwide broadcasting HD news. KABC Los Angeles is the only other station in the ABC group to go HD so far.



"This is an exciting time for all of us in broadcast television", WPVI President/General Manager Rebecca Campbell said in a statement. "High-definition truly changes the television viewing experience, and as the Delaware Valley news leader, we have an obligation to our viewers to bring them this new technology."