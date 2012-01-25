WPBT2 Adds Calrec Audio Console

In a bid to attract new clients for its studio

rental services, Miami PBS station WPBT2 has installed a Calrec console

from Calrec Audio in the new HD control room known as Studio B.

The

station uses the studio both to produce its own local programs and for

outside clients, who can rent space for productions through WPBT2's

for-profit facility, Comtel.

"The

new Calrec console is an enormous upgrade for us. We now have the

ability to mix 5.1 audio, which is a selling point," said Graham

Simmons, senior vice president of engineering and operations at WPBT2.

"Calrec is well-known for its products and is an easy sell when trying

to attract clients. It's definitely a competitive advantage when

potential clients tour our studios."

WPBT2

also supplies the production facilities for"Nightly Business Report

and the new Omega console is being used for the show's live

production.

The Omega console

replaces another aging console and complements WPBT2's existing Calrec

Sigma console that has been in place in its Studio A for about eight

years.

Bexel Inc., Calrec's distribution partner in the region, provided training and ongoing support for the WPBT2 installation.