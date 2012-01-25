WPBT2 Adds Calrec Audio Console
In a bid to attract new clients for its studio
rental services, Miami PBS station WPBT2 has installed a Calrec console
from Calrec Audio in the new HD control room known as Studio B.
The
station uses the studio both to produce its own local programs and for
outside clients, who can rent space for productions through WPBT2's
for-profit facility, Comtel.
"The
new Calrec console is an enormous upgrade for us. We now have the
ability to mix 5.1 audio, which is a selling point," said Graham
Simmons, senior vice president of engineering and operations at WPBT2.
"Calrec is well-known for its products and is an easy sell when trying
to attract clients. It's definitely a competitive advantage when
potential clients tour our studios."
WPBT2
also supplies the production facilities for"Nightly Business Report
and the new Omega console is being used for the show's live
production.
The Omega console
replaces another aging console and complements WPBT2's existing Calrec
Sigma console that has been in place in its Studio A for about eight
years.
Bexel Inc., Calrec's distribution partner in the region, provided training and ongoing support for the WPBT2 installation.
