Wowza and BuyDRM Partner On New Products

The media server software provider Wowza Media Systems, and premium content digital rights management vendor BuyDRM are partnering to deliver new solutions for delivering premium content.

The two companies will demonstrate solutions that integrate the Wowza Media Server 3 with the KeyOS Smooth DRM Platform from BuyDRM at next week's Streaming Media East.

"BuyDRM continues to expand customer choices by partnering with industry leaders such as Wowza Media Systems," said Christopher Levy, CEO and founder of BuyDRM in a statement. "Wowza Media Server 3's built-in support for the KeyOS Smooth DRM Platform gives customers the assurance of studio-tested-and-approved PlayReady protection and the robust media delivery for which Wowza is known."

The partnership between the two leading companies enables Wowza customers to deliver premium content with an expanded range of digital rights management (DRM) options that have been approved by the Hollywood studios.

The solution supports a PlayReady encryption key exchange between the KeyOS Smooth DRM Service and Wowza Media Server 3 software equipped with the Wowza DRM AddOn.

As part of the solution, live or on-demand video is encrypted on the fly in Wowza Media Server 3 and delivered for protected playback to any devices supporting the PlayReady, which is a content access protection technology from Microsoft.

"The BuyDRM KeyOS Smooth DRM Platform integration gives our customers an easy-to-deploy premium protection solution," said Dave Stubenvoll, CEO and co-founder, Wowza Media Systems. "We're excited to expand the Wowza DRM ecosystem with BuyDRM, a proven DRM services provider known for its digital rights leadership."