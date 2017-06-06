WOW!: We’ll Stay Cap Free

Competitive cable operator WOW! reaffirmed a commitment not to implement data caps and usage-based policies for all of its high-speed internet customers, holding that it’s taking the “consumer side” in that debate.

WOW! said the promise of no data caps comes amid recently updated internet-only plans and new bundles, adding that it now offers speeds up to 500 Mbps across 95% of its footprint. WOW is also pushing ahead with a rollout of 1-Gig speeds using DOCSIS 3.1 technology, starting in markets that include Auburn and Huntsville, Ala., and Evansville, Ind.; and Knoxville, Tenn.

WOW! now offers broadband tiers as standalones or as part of service bundles, including Internet 100 (100 Mbps), Internet 500 (500Mbps), and Internet 1000, where 1-Gig is available.

“With the increasing use of Internet-connected devices in the home, the rise of telecommuting, online learning, and popularity of over-the-top (OTT) streaming services, WOW! recognized the coming seismic shift and invested early to create a better internet experience without limitations,” the company said in a statement released Tuesday.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.

(Photo via Frankieleon's Flickr. Image taken on Feb. 14, 2017 and used per Creative Commons 2.0 license. The photo was cropped to fit 9x16 aspect ratio.)