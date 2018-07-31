WOW! Rolls Out Whole-Home WiFi Mesh Service

Broadband and video provider WOW! said it is rolling out a whole-home WiFi mesh internet service across its 19 markets after first introducing it in Columbus, Ohio, and Pinellas, Fla., on July 10.

The service uses the eero home WiFi system of multiple access points rather than a single router, promising to eliminate dead zones, and enables sharing and WiFi management. WOW charges $9.95 per month plus $5.99 for additional eero plug-in beacons, according to www.wowway.com/WholeHomeWiFi, on top of monthly broadband charges.

“For WOW! customers everywhere, there are now no slow zones – just WOW! zones, meaning hassle-free downloading, streaming and gaming from every corner of the home,” CEO Teresa Elder said in a WOW! release. WOW! operates in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia.