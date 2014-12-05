WOW to Layoff 9% of Workforce

WideOpenWest (WOW), the largest overbuilder in the country with about 800,000 customers, said it will lay off about 270 employees, or about 9% of its 3,000-member workforce, in an effort to improve its position for future growth.

“The reduction in force affects all WOW functions and locations,” WOW! said in a statement. “The company is making this change to compete more effectively and better position itself for future growth.” The layoffs are expected to continue through early next year, according to reports.

News of the layoffs — first reported in the Lawrence, Kans., Lawrence Journal-World — come just days after the overbuilder said it would raise prices in some areas by as much as $15-$20 per month on Jan. 1, including the implementation of a $2-per-month sports surcharge fee, a $1-per-month local origination programming fee and a $5-a-month broadcast TV fee, according to the Journal-World.

