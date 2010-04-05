WorldNow Launches Mobile CMS

The technology outfit WorldNow has launched WorldNow Mobile CMS, a content management system that allows its station partners to build and better control their mobile sites.

Incorporated in the new publishing system are a range of features that include the ability to generate customizable interactive forms to build consumer databases, collect and utilize user generated content, and push breaking news immediately out to mobile consumers. WorldNow says the CMS allows for greater consumer engagement and "strong opportunities to monetize the mobile audience."

WorldNow provides technology, video and sales solutions to partner stations. Media outlets everywhere are boosting their mobile presence to connect with users via their smartphones.

WorldNow Senior V.P. of Mobile Doug Campbell said the new CMS is "the first pillar in a mobile strategy aimed at providing superior tools" for WorldNow clients. "As mobile continues to increase in importance to consumers and advertisers, our focus is to help our partners maximize revenue," he adds.

Campbell says the new CMS is a break from a standard mobile template to one that partners can shape to fit their local needs. "We allow them to basically get full access to the mobile site," he says.

Partners pay either a license fee or agree to a revenue share for the new mobile CMS.