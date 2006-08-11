WorldNow Goes Mobile

WorldNow, which handles Web content and advertising for a marquee list of TV stations, has taken those sites on the road.

The sites, including stations owned by Gray, Raycom, Liberty, LIN, Meredith and Citadel are now accessible via a mobile version, with users able to log on via their cellphones.

WorldNow, run by former syndication executive Gary Gannaway, has collected 270 clients over the past year, with some earning between 5 and 10 percent of their total local revenue from the Web, according to the company.

WorldNow handles Web site publishing, including streaming video, online classifieds, and local ad sales. It also got its major broadcast groups to create a network to share content and create a national online media buy for advertisers.

Gannaway knows about local and national ad sales. He is the former head of Genesis Entertainment, which distributed and sold ad time in such shows as Highway to Heaven and Divorce Court.