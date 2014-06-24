World Cup: Younger Women Active on Facebook

New data from Facebook shows that younger women, ages 18 to 24, are playing a leading role in the social media conversation on Facebook during at least some of the World Cup matches.

A Facebook study of the volume of global conversation around the June 23 Group A matches of Brazil versus Cameroon and Mexico versus Croatia, found that women ages 18-24 were the top demo talking about the games.

The data only covers those two matches and Facebook data editors noted that it was the first time women were the top demo. Facebook did not release any overall numbers, but men ages 18 to 24 were the next most active demo for the two June 23 Group A matches, followed by women 25 to 34, men 25 to 34 and women 13 to 17 years old.

Brazil had the highest number of people talking about the matches, followed by Mexico, the U.S., France and Great Britain. Deeper analysis showed strong engagement among younger women supporting Mexico, the company reported. Overall, 18 million people around the world had more than 41 million Facebook posts, comments and likes during the matches.