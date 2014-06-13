World Cup: Univision Sets Digital Records

The opening day of the FIFA World Cup 2014 produced a number of digital records for Univision, which saw its highest level of traffic, with 5.8 million visits and its best day ever for video, with over 4.7 million video views on June 12th.

Univision Digital’s live stream of the opening ceremony and the much anticipated Brazil versus Croatia match also was the network’s most watched live stream ever, with 1.9 million views.

The company also reported that it had the biggest day ever for app downloads on June 12. Heavy social media usage around the opening match made it the second highest program that day in terms of Twitter activity for all English and Spanish language broadcast.

On TV, the match reached 10.1 million total viewers who tuned into all or part of the broadcast, Univision reported.

The network also noted that the opening match of the World Cup on Univision out-delivered all four NHL Stanley Cup finals games among adults 18-49 and that Univision Deportes’ coverage of the match was 14% higher than ESPN among total viewers and 14% higher among adults 18-49.

Overall, the opening match was the most viewed performance in Univision Deportes history with an average of 5.1 million total viewers and 2.7 million adults 18-49. ESPN averaged 4.4 million total viewers and 2.4 million adults 18-49, Univision said.