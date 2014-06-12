World Cup: Globosat Selects Broadcom, Elemental for UltraHD Broadcast

Brazilian pay TV operator Globosat’s live 4K broadcast on its SporTV channel of the 2014 World Cup games will use Broadcom and Elemental for decoding and encoding.

The special live broadcast of the final three matches of the World Cup will be made available by Globosat to selected subscribers and pay-TV operators in Brazil. The broadcast will deliver display resolution speeds of up to 60 frames per second and will use the 10-bit Rec 2020 color standard to deliver deeper, richer color gradation.

In a statement, Roberto Primo, CTO of Globosat noted that “broadcasting the World Cup in 4k resolution is an important part of our effort to contribute to the evolution of the TV viewing experience in Brazil. Partnering with pay-TV operators that share this goal also allows us to deliver Ultra HD to an even wider viewer audience in the future.”

For the broadcast Broadcom’s video decoder system-on-a-chip (SoC) with high efficiency video codec (HEVC) compression will deliver 60 frame-per-second resolution and 10-bit color. Elemental encoding integrates HEVC for live-streamed 4k and 60 frame-per-second resolution. As part of an end to end 4K, HEVC workflow, Globosat is providing satellite uplink and signal receiving systems.