Women's World Cup a ‘Different Kind of Challenge’

Fox Sports Digital will live-stream all 52 matches of the FIFA Women’s World Cup and couple that coverage with a batch of alternate video streams that will complement the primary simulcast via Fox Sports GO, the programmer’s authenticated TV Everywhere app.

That online coverage of the tournament, spanning 200-plus hours of programming, presents “a different kind of challenge, because it’s not a one-off,” said Clark Pierce, senior VP of TV Everywhere and special projects at Fox Sports Digital.

Fox has live streamed lots of tent-pole sporting events, including the Super Bowl, but the Women’s World Cup represents a different form of scale. The tournament opens Saturday, when host Canada takes on China. The final is set for July 5.

