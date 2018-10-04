Women's Group Looping 'Access Hollywood' 'Protest' Video Outside Congress

Access Hollywood is moving to D.C., sort of.

According to women's advocacy group UltraViolet, two of whose members famously cornered wavering Republican vote Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) in an elevator last week to urge him to vote against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, says it will be looping the infamous Access Hollywood tape of President Donald Trump outside the Capitol Building Thursday (Oct. 4).

That tape features Trump bragging to former host Billy Bush about groping women.

The video loop is a re-run of sorts from last year, when the group looped the tape in front of the White House, but this week's protest has the added urgency of a planned closure vote on Kavanaugh's nomination scheduled for Friday (Oct. 5) in the Senate and a possible Senate vote on the nomination as early as the following day.

The White House has released the latest FBI background check on Kavanaugh to the Senate for vetting, but signaled the results did not change the Administration's view that the judge was fit to serve on the court and should be confirmed.

Elsewhere, UltraViolet and others plan a 1 p.m. march from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, where Kavanaugh currently sits as a judge, the few blocks up Capitol Hill to the Supreme Court, where they want his potential new seat to be denied.