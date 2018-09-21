UltraViolet Buys TV Ads to Block Kavanaugh Nomination

The fight over the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh continues to fill the coffers of media outlets, one of the fronts where the battle is being waged.

UltraViolet Action, which advocates for women's rights, has bought TV ads in Nevada, Arizona, and West Virginia as part of an effort to get Republicans Dean Heller (Nevada), Shelley-Moore Capito (West Virginia) and Jeff Flake (Arizona) to vote against the nomination.

Kavanaugh has been accused by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford of sexual assault, a charge he strongly denies.

At press time there was not word on whether a planned Sept. 24 hearing on the allegation featuring Kavanaugh and Ford was going to materialize, be pushed to later in the week, or happen at all.

“We believe women and we believe Christine Blasey Ford. Ford has demonstrated tremendous courage in coming forward and sharing her story of how Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her,” said Shaunna Thomas, executive director of UltraViolet Action.

The group is also buying online ads in Maine, Alaska and Texas targeting three more Republicans—Senators Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Ted Cruz (Texas).