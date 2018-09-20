Demand Progress Pushes to Impeach Kavanaugh

Some opponents of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh have been emboldened by allegations of sexual assault against him to push past opposition to his seating on the High Court to try and unseat him from his current post as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.

In that capacity he has weighed in on various FCC rule challenges, including to network neutrality rules, and could weigh in again if he made it to the Supreme Court and it chose to hear one of the two court challenges involving those rules.

Demand Progress has launched a petition targeted at Senate Judiciary Democrats asking them to try and impeach Kavanaugh.

Actually, Demand Progress is hedging its bets, saying it wants impeachment whichever court Kavanaugh lands in. "Tell Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee: they can and they must impeach Kavanaugh and seek his removal by a trial in the Senate — whether he's on the Supreme Court or still at the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals," the petition said. "It is unacceptable for Kavanaugh to sit in judgment of others with a record like this. How can he determine right from wrong when, it appears, he has done so much wrong himself?," it said.

Kavanaugh has strongly denied the sexual assault allegations and says he is willing to testify to that under oath. His accuser has also said she is willing to testify, but when and under what conditions remained unclear at press time.

The Judiciary Committee has scheduled the hearing for Sept. 24, but his accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, says that is too soon, though she, too, is willing to testify under penalty of perjury.