Women in TV: How 20 Companies Stack Up

Many of the top companies in TV feature women in senior management roles. In the highest echelons of corporate management, however—boards of directors, division presidents and C-level executives— women still have a long way to go in achieving gender parity. In terms of board seats, the numbers shrink even further, with far fewer women serving as committee chairman or lead director than their male counterparts. Here’s an overview of women in top leadership positions at a selection of 20 of the largest (by total revenue) publicly traded companies operating in the TV arena. Along with key execs and board members, we also highlight corporate programs intended to bolster education, mentorship and/ or leadership advancement for women. Descriptions of programs are culled from official company materials. Execs noted include only those with titles of chairman/ chairwoman, president or “chief,” as in chief finance officer, chief operating officer, etc.

AMC NETWORKS

Jennifer Caserta Priore, President and GM, IFC

Sarah Barnett, President and GM, SundanceTV

Arlene Manos, President of National Ad Sales

AT&T

Cynthia B. Taylor, Board of Directors, Audit Committee

Laura D’Andrea Tyson, Board of Directors, Public Policy and Corporate Reputation Committee and Audit Committee, AT&T

Beth E. Mooney, Board of Directors, Corporate Development and Finance Committee, AT&T

Joyce M. Roché, Board of Directors, Executive Committee; Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee; and Chair of Human Resources Committee, AT&T

CORPORATE PROGRAMS:

AT&T Women’s Leadership Council “embodies the breadth of diversity in our female management population and spearheads initiatives designed to keep AT&T relevant and attractive to women.”

WOW! AT&T World of Women internal website offers AT&T women and men role models and tools to assist with career planning, integrating work and family, connecting with others and becoming an authentic leader.

The company also has three women’s employee groups around the globe: Women of AT&T, AT&T Women of Finance, and AT&T EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) Women’s Network.

CBS CORP.

Shari Redstone, Board of Directors, Vice Chair and Director

Linda M. Griego, Board of Directors, Director

CBS ENTERTAINMENT

Nina Tassler, Chairman, CBS Entertainment

CBS TELEVISION DISTRIBUTION

Hilary Estey McLouglin, President, Creative Affairs, CBS Television Distribution

CBS FILMS

Terry Press, Copresident, CBS Films

CBS INTERACTIVE

Renee Budig, Chief Financial Officer and Executive VP, CBS Interactive

CBS OUTDOOR

Jodi Senese, Chief Marketing Officer, Executive VP, CBS Outdoor

SIMON & SCHUSTER

Carolyn Reidy, President/CEO, Simon & Schuster

SHOWTIME

Chris Spade, Executive VP and Chief Financial Officer

CORPORATE PROGRAMS:

CBS Diversity’s Women’s Networking Group is an initiative focused on leadership, mentorship, and empowerment for women.

CBS Supplier Diversity is a corporate-wide business strategy that encourages and measures the use of women and minority-owned vendors and professional services and suppliers.

The Diversity Blog on the CBS Diversity website at diversity.cbscorporation.com showcases content from CBS contributors and select media industry leaders sharing personal news and views on how they are making an impact within their workplace and their communities.

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS

N/A

CABLEVISION

Kristin Dolan, COO

COMCAST

Dr. Judith Rodin, Board of Directors, Comcast Corp.

NBCUNIVERSAL

Bonnie Hammer, Chairman, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Group

Patricia Fili-Krushel, Chairman, NBCUniversal News Group, NBCUniversal

Linda Yaccarino, President, Advertising Sales, NBCUniversal

NBCUNIVERSAL CABLE

BRAVO

Frances Berwick, President, Bravo and Oxygen Media

SPROUT

Sandy Wax, President and GM, Sprout Beth Hanssens, Chief Financial Officer and Senior VP, Finance, Sprout

E! ENTERTAINMENT

Suzanne Kolb, President, E! Entertainment

Cyndi McClellan, President, Network Strategy and E! News, E! Entertainment

USA NETWORK/CLOO

Cynthia Chu, Chief Financial Officer, USA Network

THE WEATHER CHANNEL COMPANY

Jennifer Dangar, President, Distribution and Business Development, Weather Channel Co.

NBCUNIVERSAL ENTERTAINMENT

Jennifer Salke, President, NBC Entertainment

NBCUNIVERSAL NEWS

Deborah Turness, President, NBC News

NBCUNIVERSAL OWNED TELEVISION STATIONS

Valari Dobson Staab, President, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations

Jackie Bradford, President and General Manager, NBC4 Washington

Christine Dorfler, CFO, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations

TELEMUNDO

Jacqueline Hernandez, COO, Telemundo Media

NBCUNIVERSAL TELEVISION & NEW MEDIA DISTRIBUTION U.S. AND CANADA

Frances Manfredi, President, NBCUniversal Television & New Media Distribution, U.S. & Canada

CORPORATE PROGRAMS:

Women’s Network@NBCUniversal (WNN) is an employee-resource organization designed to foster women’s professional development and help to attract, retain, and develop successful women across NBCUniversal.

Joint Diversity Advisory Council (JDC): This innovative external JDC provides advice to senior executive teams at Comcast and NBCUniversal regarding the company’s development and implementation of diversity and inclusion initiatives. The JDC is comprised of national leaders in business, politics and civil rights, including an all-female nine-member subcommittee representing women’s interests.

Pipeline Programs: NBCUniversal has numerous programs designed to serve the needs of a wide range of diverse communities, including women. Two of the company’s pipeline programs that strongly encourage women in particular to apply are Late Night Writers Workshop and Directing Fellowship Program:

Late Night Writers Workshop: The NBCUniversal Late Night Writers Workshop is a program focused on exposing talented joke, sketch and comedy writers to NBCUniversal’s late-night & alternative lineup and readying them for a staff writer position. We are looking for writers who are “almost there” but need that final bit of preparation and exposure to key industry players. We particularly encourage female writers and those of diverse backgrounds to apply.

Directing Fellowship Program: The Directing Fellowship Program is designed to take directors accomplished in their respective fields (features, commercials and/or music videos) and have them work alongside episodic television directors.

Team NBCUniversal: Launched in 2012, TEAM is a cross-functional mentoring experience designed to provide leadership development and cross-business exposure for rising female and male leaders at pivotal career points. Through cross-functional teams comprised of an executive mentor and three to four peer mentees, participants engage in discussions aimed at broadening one’s business acumen, personal brand, collaboration skills, and professional network. In 2013, NBCUniversal ran the second year of TEAM. The 2013 class was comprised of 77% women and 70% people of color.

DIRECTV

Nancy S. Newcomb, Board of Directors, Audit Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee

Lorrie Norrington, Board of Directors, Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and Compensation Committee; Independent Advisor

DISCOVERY

CORPORATE MANAGEMENT

Adria Alpert Romm, Chief Human Resources and Global Diversity Officer, Discovery Communications

BUSINESS AND BRAND MANAGEMENT

Eileen O’Neill, Group President, Discovery Channel, Science Channel and Velocity

Marjorie Kaplan, Group President, TLC and Animal Planet

Margaret Loesch, President and CEO, The Hub

Oprah Winfrey, Chairwoman, CEO and Chief Creative Officer, OWN

Sheri Salata, President, OWN and Harpo Studios

Harriet Seitler, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive VP, OWN

INTERNATIONAL MANAGEMENT

Dee Forbes, President and Managing Director, Discovery Networks, Western Europe

Kasia Kieli, President and Managing Director, Discovery Networks, Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa

CORPORATE PROGRAMS:

Women’s Leadership Network (WLN): The mission of the Women’s Leadership Network is to foster strong association among the women of Discovery and their peers, provide resources for leadership and professional development, and act as a catalyst for high-performance execution both at individual and companywide levels. As the fastest growing group throughout Discovery, the WLN is headed by some of Discovery’s strongest women leaders. This year the group launched Discovery’s first women-focused mentoring program tasked with promoting personal growth, networking and camaraderie. With over a dozen leaders from VPs and above volunteering to serve as mentors—younger careerists within the company have been able to find not only mentors, but champions for their career growth.

DISH NETWORK

N/A

WALT DISNEY CO.

Susan Arnold, Board of Directors

Monica C. Lozano, Board of Directors

Sheryl Sandberg, Board of Directors

MANAGEMENT TEAM

Anne Sweeney, Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; President, Disney/ABC Television Group

Rebecca Campbell, President, ABC Owned Television Stations Group

Janice Marinelli, President, Disney-ABC Domestic Television

Geri Wang, President, ABC Sales

Zenia Mucha, Executive VP and Chief Communications Officer, Walt Disney Co.

Jayne Parker, Executive VP and Chief Human Resources Officer, Walt Disney Co. .

NETFLIX

Leslie Kilgore, Board of Directors, Director; Former Chief Marketing Officer, Netflix

Ann Mather, Board of Directors, Director and Chairman, Audit Committee

Tawni Cranz, Chief Talent Officer, Netflix

SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Gina L. Bianchini, Founder & CEO, Mighty Software

Richelle P. Parham, Audit Committee, Member; VP and Chief Marketing Officer, eBay

Mary Peirce, Nominating and Governance Committee, Member; Trustee, The Edward W. Scripps Trust

Nackey E. Scagliotti, Compensation Committee, Member; The Edward W. Scripps Trust

LEADERSHIP

Kathleen Finch, President, HGTV, DIY and Great American Country

Brooke Johnson, President, Food Category

Cynthia Gibson, Executive VP, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

SONY CORP. (SONY PICTURES TELEVISION)

SENIOR MANAGEMENT

Amy Pascal, Chairman, Sony Pictures Entertainment; Chairman, Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group

Hannah Minghella, President, Production, Columbia Pictures

Nicole Seligman, President, Sony Corp. of America; ECP and General Counsel, Sony Corp.

DIVISION PRESIDENTS

Amy Carney, President, Advertising Sales, Strategy and Research

Karen Hedline, President, Micronics

STARZ

Susan Lyne, Board of Directors, and Chairman, Compensation Committee and Member, Nominating and Governance Committee; Chairman of Gilt Group

TIME WARNER

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Jessica P. Einhorn, Former Dean, Paul H. Nitze School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS), The Johns Hopkins University

Deborah C. Wright, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Carver Bancorp

LEADERSHIP

Karen Magee, Executive VP and Chief Human Resources Officer

Carol A. Melton, Executive VP, Global Public Policy

HBO

Pamela Levine, Chief Marketing Officer

Sheila Nevins, President, HBO Documentary Films

TURNER BROADCASTING

Donna Speciale, President, Ad Sales

WARNER BROS. ENTERTAINMENT

Sue Kroll, President, Worldwide Marketing and International Distribution, Warner Bros. Pictures

Veronika Kwan Vandenberg, President, International Distribution, Warner Bros. Pictures

Diane Nelson, President, DC Entertainment, President and Chief Content Officer, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

CORPORATE PROGRAMS:

Breakthrough Leadership Program: This program is designed to develop high-potential women leaders by enhancing leadership skills, sharing strategies for business success and networking with and learning from other talented Time Warner leaders.

21ST CENTURY FOX

Delphine Arnault, Board of Directors; Executive VP, Louis Vuitton Malletier

21ST CENTURY FOX EXECUTIVES

Julie Henderson, Executive VP, Chief Communications Officer, 21st Century Fox

BUSINESS UNIT LEADERS

Dana Walden, Chairman, Twentieth Century Fox Television

TWITTER

N/A

VERIZON

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Shellye L. Archambeau, CEO, Metric Stream

Melanie L. Healey, Human Resources Committee, Member; Group President, North American and Global Hyper-Market, Super- Market and Mass Channel, Procter & Gamble

M. Frances Keeth, Lead Director, Chairperson, Corporate Governance and Policy Committee; Audit Committee and Finance Committee, Member

Kathryn A. Tesija, Corporate Governance and Policy Committee, Member; Executive VP, Merchandising and Supply Chain, Target Corp.

Sandra O. Moose, Corporate Governance and Policy Committee and Audit Committee Member; President, Strategic Advisory Services

CORPORATE OFFICERS AND EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP

Rose Stuckey Kirk, President, Verizon Foundation and VP, Global Corporate Citizenship

Marni M. Walden, Executive VP and President, Product and New Business Innovation

CORPORATE PROGRAMS:

The Women’s Association of Verizon Employees is one of many Employee Resource Groups at Verizon. These volunteer organizations support Verizon’s strategic business goals, such as employee engagement and retention, diversity awareness and recruitment efforts, an understanding of the company’s customer base, and philanthropic initiatives. Such ERGs are intended to provide a stronger sense of community within the company.

VIACOM

Deborah Norville, Board of Directors

Shari Redstone, Board of Directors

Blythe J. McGarvine, Board of Directors

Christiana Falcone Sorrell, Board of Directors

BRAND LEADERSHIP

Debra Lee, Chairman and CEO, BET Networks

Michele Ganeless, President, Comedy Central

Cyma Zarghami, President, Nickelodeon Networks Group

Amy Powell, President, Paramount Television, Insurge Pictures and Digital Entertainment

Megan Colligan, President, Domestic Marketing and Distribution, Paramount Pictures

Loretha Jones, President of Original Programming, BET Network

LeeAnn Stables, President, Consumer Products, Executive VP, Marketing Partnerships, Paramount Pictures

WWE

Stephanie McMahon, Chief Brand Officer

Michelle D. Wilson, Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer

Patricia A. Gottesman, Board of Directors, Compensation Committee Member; President and CEO of Crimson Hexagon