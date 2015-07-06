Women’s World Cup Tweets Up 9 Billion Impressions

Twitter has released global data showing that the Women’s World Cup soccer matches produced tweets that were viewed on and off Twitter some 9 billion times around the world between June 6 and the July 5 final.

More detailed info for the U.S. will be released later by Nielsen as part of its alliance with Twitter.

But a blog post by Twitter data editor Elaine Filadelfo notes that the U.S. and Japanese teams, which finished first and second in the World Cup, also ranked one and two in terms of Twitter impressions.

As expected, the final was the most popular match in terms of Twitter impressions, followed by the U.S./Germany game. The most discussed player was USA’s Carli Lloyd (@CarliLloyd).