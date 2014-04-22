Women’s Resource Guide

The Directors Guild of America’s Women’s Steering Committee promotes diversity through sponsoring networking events, screenings and seminars. The Committee fosters relationships between the members to provide support, mentoring and networking opportunities. All women members of the Guild are invited to attend WSC meetings and events and to share in the benefits that come from cooperative activity. For more: dga.org

National Association for Multi-Ethnicity in Communications L. Patrick Mellon Mentorship Program was created to help NAMIC’s members achieve career success in a constantly changing, complex communications industry work environment. Program participants (mentees) are matched with seasoned industry executives (mentors) who, through guidance, advocacy, sponsorship, and friendship, can assist them with enhancing on-the-job effectiveness and career strategies to attain future professional and personal goals. For more: namic.com

New York Women in Communications is dedicated to empowering women in all communications disciplines at all stages of their careers to reach their full potential by promoting their professional growth and inspiring them to achieve and share their successes in the rapidly changing world of communications by strengthening the role of women in all communications professions. For more: nywici.org

Producers Guild of America/Women’s Impact Network was formed in 2013 to promote gender equity as part of PGA’s larger vision of diversity: To form a communication network within the PGA that will be focused on sharing information around examining and addressing barriers facing women in the entertainment industry. For more: producersguild.org

Women in Cable Telecommunications/ Betsy Magness Graduate Program is developed in partnership with the Center for Creative Leadership (CCL), the Betsy Magness Graduate Institute is one and a half days of focused instruction and discussion on key management challenges and opportunities for today’s senior leaders. For more: wict.org

Women in Cable Telecommunications/ Betsy Magness Leadership Institute is designed to elevate women leaders in the cable and telecommunications industry. Structured introspection, grappling with universal professional challenges and the opportunity to shift perspectives within an empowering learning community enables fellows to make the transition from effective managers to enduring leaders. By making genuine connections within their class, fellows emerge with a committed passion to share what they’ve learned with their teams, companies and the industry as a whole. For more: wict.org

Writers Guild of America, West/Committee of Women Writers is aimed at promoting increased access to opportunities for women writers in the Industry; works to improve the image of women in film, television, and radio; and sponsors events designed to increase knowledge of the craft and the marketplace, such as agents and buyers panels. For more: wga.org.