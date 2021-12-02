‘Women of the Movement’, About Aftermath of Emmett Till Murder, on ABC Jan. 6

ABC will debut the limited series Women of the Movement, about Mamie Till-Mobley, who in 1955 risked her life to find justice for her son Emmett’s murder, on Jan. 6. Adrienne Warren plays Mamie.

“Unwilling to let Emmett’s murder disappear from the headlines, Mamie chose to bear her pain on the world’s stage, emerging as an activist for justice and igniting the civil rights movement as we know it today,” said ABC.

Tonya Pinkins, Cedric Joe, Ray Fisher, Glynn Turman, Chris Coy, Carter Jenkins and Julia McDermott are also in the cast.

In a press panel about the series, Warren described getting into the role as "literally taking every part of being a storyteller and learning as much as you can about the human being. Who they are, not who people perceive them to be?"

Women of the Movement is produced by Kapital Entertainment and created by Marissa Jo Cerar, who is executive producer and showrunner. Reverend Wheeler Parker Jr., Dr. Marvel Parker, Ms. Ollie Gordon and Christopher Benson are consultants. Executive producers are Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and Michael Lohmann for Kapital Entertainment; Shawn Carter, Jay Brown and Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith for Roc Nation; Will Smith and James Lassiter for Westbrook; Rosanna Grace for Serendipity Group Inc.; Alex Foster and John Powers Middleton for Middleton Media Group; David Clark for Mazo Partners; and Gina Prince-Bythewood.

Tina Mabry, Julie Dash and Kasi Lemmons are the directors. ■