Women At NBCU Expands Board

NBC Universal's efforts to serve advertisers no matter

what their audience target gained a boost this week. Facebook's COO, Sheryl

Sandberg, and MediaVest President of Investment and Activation Donna Speciale

joined the board of Women At NBCU, the entity aimed at providing marketers with

insights about women consumers. Formed in January 2009, the board serves as a

think tank on female trends and marketing to women.

Among others named to the board, spearheaded by NBC Universal

Women and Lifestyle Entertainment Networks President Lauren Zalaznick, are

Meredith Whitney, a high-profile financial analyst; fashion designer Tory

Burch; and Miriam Muley, CEO of 85% Niche, a women-focused marketing

consultancy.

In addition to Speciale,

Women At NBCU has a host of agency executive board members including Zenith

Media's Peggy Green, Ogilvy & Mather's Shelly Lazarus and Electus' Laura

Caraccioli-Davis.