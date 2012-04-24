Wohler to Use Bexel as SoundField Dealer

Broadcast service provider Bexel has been selected by Wohler Technologies as the vendor's official SoundField dealer in the western United States. Under the new distribution agreement, Bexel is offering the complete portfolio of SoundField audio products, including the UPM-1 stereo-to-5.1 audio upmixer and the DSF-2 surround sound broadcast microphone system.

Prior to the deal, Bexel, which is a unit of the Vitec Group's Services Division, was already a distributor of Wohler's audio and video monitoring line.

"Bexel's customer base of premier broadcasters, coupled with more than 30 years of industry expertise, makes the company an ideal distributor for the well-established SoundField line," said Don Bird, chief marketing officer at Wohler Technologies in a statement. "The new distribution agreement promises to complement the business strategies of both companies, and it offers broadcasters and live event companies across the country access to a full product range for both audio and video production needs."

In another statement, John Root, North American sales manager at Bexel noted that the SoundField product line is particularly ideal for "both the mobile truck and live production markets" and that it offered easy integration with other high-end audio products.