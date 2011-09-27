Wohler to Distribute SoundField Products

Wohler Technologies has announced that it will serve as a reseller and distributor for SoundField, the U.K.-based company that develops and manufacturers microphones and upmix solutions for recording and processing audio.

Wohler will offer the full SoundField's product line, including its DSF-2 broadcast microphone system and the UPM-1 stereo-to-5.1 converter, in the U.S., Canadian, Mexican, Central American and South American markets with the exception of Colombia.

"SoundField is well-established in the U.K. and across European markets, and the company's UPM-1 upmix product and plug-ins, as well as its surround mics, are widely recognized as current state-of-the-art and best-practice products for major broadcasters in the region," said Carl Dempsey, chief executive officer at Wohler, in a statement. "We're excited to have this opportunity to leverage our well-established distribution channels in making these exceptional products more readily available to our customers throughout the Americas."