Wohler Adds New Regional Sales Managers

As part of its plans to expand its presence in North America, Wohler Technologies has appointed Larry Enroth as western regional sales manager and Keith Andoos as eastern regional sales manager. The two will report directly to Kim Templeman-Holmes, Wohler's executive vice president of worldwide sales.

Enroth brings more than 20 years of experience in broadcast and professional audio and video sales and sales management to his new role at Wohler. He joins Wohler from 360 Systems, where he served as western region sales manager.

During the course of his 28-year career, Andoos served in a variety of sales and management roles at such companies as Telemetrics, PESA Switching, Media Links, Terayon Inc., Omneon Video Networks, Leitch Technology, and Harris Corporation. Just prior to joining Wohler, he was a professional salesman-at-large for SPK Sales.

"We're fortunate to have experienced professionals of the caliber of Larry and Keith join our sales operation," said Kim Templeman-Holmes, executive vice president of worldwide sales at Wohler. "Their backgrounds and deep experience in technical sales and business development, coupled with a solid track record in guiding engineering roadmaps for products designed for the U.S. market, will be crucial as we continue to expand our sales and product development efforts."