WNET Installs Solid State Logic Console

WNET New York Public Media, the parent company for public television's Thirteen and Long Island-based WLIW21, has installed Solid State Logic's new C10 HD Compact Broadcast Console in the main control room in its new studio complex.

The C10 HD, which handles audio duties for a wide variety of programs produced at the facility, features 24-faders with 64 DSP channels. The C10's HD quality, system flexibility and cost were key factors in the purchase and deployment.

"We are getting Solid State Logic quality at a very attractive price," noted Frank Graybill, chief engineer for WNET in a statement.