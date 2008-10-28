WNBC Relaunches Site

WNBC New York has relaunched its Website, as www.nbcnewyork.com makes its debut today. The station calls it a milestone in WNBC’s “transition from a single analog television station to New York’s leading multi-platform digital media provider.” News and lifestyle programming comes from WNBC’s recently redesigned newsroom, which it calls a “content center.”

“WNBC is dedicated to serving New York’s nonstop need for vital news and compelling content,” said WNBC President/General Manager Tom O’Brien. “nbcnewyork.com is the new destination for city insiders who want to know more, see more, and do more. The site helps consumers take full advantage of the world’s most vibrant city.”

The site features a clean home page bearing the words “Locals Only” and the NBC peacock at the top, with large sections dedicated to weather and traffic. WNBC says the site “combines material from the leading blogs, online services, print publications” and of course the flagship station.

WNBC is poised to launch a 24-hour cable news channel in the coming months. NBC is in the process of rolling out the new sites at its owned stations; Chicago was first up a few weeks ago.