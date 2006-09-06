WNBC Goes HD

NBC Universal-owned WNBC New York is set to become the first station in the country's top TV market to switch its local news to high-definition.



On Sept. 13, WNBC will begin producing 28 hours per week of news and local programs in HD, including its daily newscasts, movie review show Reel Talk and sports show Mike'd Up. So far, WNBC's studio cameras and helicopter camera have been switched to high-definition and the station says it will transition field cameras in the coming months.



WNBC is among only about a dozen stations nationwide that have converted to local HD production. Recently, ABC-owned WPVI Philadelphia went HD, making it the first station in the No. 4 maket broadcasting local news in high-def. Other NBC O&Os are expected to soon follow WNBC's path to HD.



"From our daily newscasts to breaking news to our commitment to the community, WNBC is evolving its unmatched local news coverage," WNBC's Senior VP, News, and Station Manager Dan Forman said in a statement. "Our foray into HD further enables WNBC to maintain its mission of covering the tri-state area like no one else."