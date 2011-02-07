WLS-TV Acquires 33 ENG Fujinon Lenses

Chicago's ABC-owned WLS-TV has taken delivery of 33 Fujinon lenses from Fujifilm North America Corporation's Optical Devices Division for use on Panasonic P2 HD cameras. One of the lenses is a ZA22X7.6BERM telephoto lens; the other 32 ENG lenses are ZA17X7.6BERM HD zoom lenses with 2X extenders.

It is the first time that the station has acquired Fujinon lenses and Kal Hassan, vice president and director of engineering at WLS-TV cited their superior price-to-performance as a key factor in the decision.

The Fujinon HD ENG lenses were specifically designed to produce news, sports, special events, and independent productions in HDTV while in the field. "Our ZA Series makes the creation of HD programming affordable for a wide range of producers," said Thom Calabro, director of marketing and product development at the Optical Devices Division in a statement. "Fujinon HD lenses are the perfect complement for today's new HDTV cameras because they maintain the superior imaging standards and optical performance that Fujinon is known for."