Witbe Expands Latin American Presence

Test and monitoring technology provider Witbe is expanding its Latin American operations by opening new regional offices in São Paulo, Brazil and has hired Hubert Legrix de la Salle as regional manager to head up the expansion.

The move is intended to build on the company's rapid expansion in the Americas during the last two years. During that time, the vendor reports that it has signed "major contracts with many of the largest tier one operators in the USA, Canada and South America."

The company cited rapid growth of broadband infrastructures in Latin America as a key reason for expanding its operations.

"With our new Latin American base in São Paulo and Hubert Legrix's strong experience and understanding of the region, we are in the best position to leverage our initial successes and rapidly increase our operations in Latin America," explained Jean-Michel Planche, Witbe president and co-founder, in a statement.

Legrix de la Salle joints Witbe from Technicolor. In his new role, he will be responsible for managing and developing Witbe's client base in the Latin American region.