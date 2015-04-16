Windstream's IPTV Service Blows into Lincoln

Windstream picked tax day to launched an IP-based pay TV service over its fiber network in Lincoln, Neb., where it faces off with incumbent MSO Time Warner Cable.

Windstream is initially offering the service, called "Kinetic" TV service, to about 50,000 homes. It’s powered by Ericsson Mediaroom platform, features VOD, and is being offered on souped up Arris-made whole-home, wireless HD-DVRs. Watch this video to see more on Kinetic.

Windstream said it is not charging extra fees for professional installations, HD service or its whole-home DVR.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.