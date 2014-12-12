Windstream CEO Jeff Gardner Resigns

Windstream Holdings announced Thursday that president and CEO Jeff Gardner has resigned, naming Tony Thomas as his successor.

Thomas, 43, also named a director of Windstream, has principally served as the company’s CFO for the past eight years, and most recently as its president of real estate investment trust (REIT) operations. Windstream noted that it “remains committed” to the REIT spinoff plan. Windstream announced plans to spin off its network assets as a REIT, a move that could result in big tax breaks.

Windstream director Francis X. “Skip” Frantz will lead the process to select a new president and CEO of the REIT. Frantz will leave the board when the REIT deal is closed, anticipated to occur in the first half of 2015.

