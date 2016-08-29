Windstream to Bring Kinetic TV to Parts of North Carolina

Windstream has submitted a formal bid for a cable TV franchise agreement that will pave the way for the company to offer its IP-based Kinetic TV service to about 50,000 homes spanning 13 communities in North Carolina.

The bid with the North Carolina Department of the Secretary of State, announced last week, includes a plan to offer IPTV on the telco's fiber network to areas that include Albemarle, Badin, China Grove, Concord, Harrisburg, Hemby Bridge, Indian Trail, Kannapolis, Matthews, Mooresville, Mt. Pleasant, New London and Oakboro.

Charter Communications is the incumbent cable operator in most of those areas.

