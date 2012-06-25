Wimbledon Selects Ooyala for On Demand Video

Ooyala announced Monday that it was working with The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) and The Championships at Wimbledon to deliver on demand video content from the official Wimbledon website to PCs and mobile devices using Apple's iOS and Google's Android operating system.

The content will include daily highlights, interviews and special features.

Wimbledon is also leveraging Ooyala's video monetization tools to promote such sponsors as Rolex and Evian within the video player.

The announcement noted that a key reason for AELTC's selection of Ooyala was based on the company's ability to offer advanced analytical services to track and measure viewer engagement across all devices.

"The lines between broadcast and broadband are blurring as TV evolves into a mobile, multiscreen experience," noted Caitlin Spaan, vice president of marketing for Ooyala in a statement. "Ooyala is proud to be part of this historic event, delivering some of the most exciting sports video of the year to a global audience. We're committed to delivering the most powerful, personalized viewing experience possible, no matter what screen people use to keep up with the Championship.