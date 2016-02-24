Willow TV Scores New Deal With Dish

Dish Network and Sling TV, the OTT-TV service targeted to cord-cutters, said they have cut a new, expanded deal with Willow TV International that will include live HD coverage of international cricket matches from different corners of the globe, including India, Pakistan, Australia, South Africa and the West Indies.

Willow is being offered across South Asian packages on both Sling TV and Dish, they said.

They added the new agreement is the first to factor in major International Cricket Council (ICC) events, including ICC World Twenty20 2016, which begins March 8, and will be offered at no additional charge on the Willow cricket channel. Previously, many of those events have only been available via pay-per-view.

